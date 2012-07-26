By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 26 Consumer morale in Germany
unexpectedly inched up heading into August as consumers shun the
low interest rates banks are offering and instead spend their
cash on big-ticket items, a survey by GfK market research group
showed on Thursday.
Following a string of disappointing data, the survey comes
as a welcome boost to expectations that private consumption will
buoy the traditionally export-driven German economy even as
shipments of goods to its struggling euro zone peers falter.
The forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator edged up to
5.9 for August from this month's 5.8, beating the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of 27 economists for it to hold
steady at 5.8.
August's reading, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans,
was helped by a rise for the third month running in the index of
consumer willingness to buy goods, to 35.8 in July from 32.7 the
previous month.
"The stable employment situation with falling unemployment
and the resultant income increases are improving planning
security," GfK said in a statement, adding that the financial
crisis was also boosting Germans' willingness to buy.
"The lack of confidence in financial markets and
historically low interest rates means that it does appear
attractive to put money into savings accounts. Consequently
consumers are more likely to make high-value purchases, such as
property and also furniture."
GfK reiterated its prediction that private consumption,
which makes up around 60 percent of German gross domestic
product (GDP), will grow 1 percent this year.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Banking problems in Spain and the debt crisis engulfing much
of the euro zone took their toll on Germans' economic
expectations, which tumbled for a second straight month and
entered negative territory for the first time since December.
The economic expectations index slid to -5.6 in July from
3.0 the previous month and well below the long-run average of 0
points as German consumers become increasingly worried that
their economy will be dragged down by the euro zone's weakness
soon.
The reading for economic expectations chimes with
Wednesday's influential Ifo business climate, which showed that
German business sentiment dropped in July to its lowest level in
more than two years.
"The ongoing crisis has pushed the major European states of
Italy, Spain and the UK back into recession. As these countries
are important trading partners for Germany, their economic
weakness is certain to have a negative impact on export
developments," GfK said in a statement.
Exports dropped sharply in April, and while they rebounded
in May based on increased trade with regions beyond the single
currency bloc like Asia, a Reuters poll last week showed the
Spanish banking crisis is likely to have dented exports again in
June.
GfK said Germans expected their economy to grow less than
during the first three months of this year, when it grew by 0.5
percent and brought the euro zone back from the brink of
recession.
That tallies with a Reuters poll last week which showed
economists expect German output to grow by 0.2 percent in the
second and third quarters and by 0.3 percent in the last three
months of the year.
A purchasing managers' survey on Tuesday showing Germany's
private sector shrank for a third straight month in July,
suggesting the economy may contract in the third quarter after a
likely fall in the second.
Income expectations stood at 36.3 in July, remaining at a
high level despite being lower than June's 40.1.
"Rising employment and significantly improved income rises
in comparison with previous years due to better wage agreements
are providing a considerable boost to the mood in relation to
income," GfK said, adding that inflation's recent fall below the
key 2 percent threshold was also boosting purchasing power.
Price pressure in Germany eased to its lowest in 18 months
in June, falling below the 2 percent threshold for price
stability, and data due out on Friday is expected to show German
consumer prices holding steady below this at 1.7 percent.