* Germans' propensity to save at historic low - GfK
* Cyprus bailout shatters Germans' trust in deposit safety
* Income expectation, willingness to buy edge up
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, April 30 German consumer sentiment rose
to its highest level since October 2007 heading into May as
consumers count on rising wages and as a bailout for Cyprus, in
which depositors were hurt, undermining Germans' traditional
tendency to save.
GfK market research group said on Tuesday its
forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey
of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 6.2 going into May, up from a
revised 6.0 in April.
That beat even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of 26
economists, in which the median was for 5.9, unchanged from the
originally reported figure for April.
GfK said the rise was prompted by income expectations and
the willingness to buy components edging up from an already
"very good level".
"Another factor behind the upward trend in the consumer
climate is the low propensity to save in Germany, which dropped
to a historical low in April," GfK's Rolf Buerkl. "The mandatory
levy in Cyprus has therefore also shattered the trust of German
savers in the safety of their deposits."
GfK does not provide an individual reading for the
propensity to save component.
Policymakers agreed a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) aid
package for Cyprus last month, and depositors over 100,000 euros
of some Cyprus banks will contribute additional funds, raising
fears of similar action in future among savers in other
countries.
Despite seeing no risk to their own economic situation,
German consumers turned more pessimistic about the overall
economic outlook for the first time after three months of
improvements.
"The news that the euro zone will remain in recession again
this year is clearly curbing economic optimism in Germany as
well," Buerkl said.
"Increasingly, consumers seem to be under the impression
that the moderate recovery forecast for the German economy this
year will tend to be rather sluggish, if it materialises at
all."
The euro zone is facing a difficult road out of recession
and has seen a souring of the mood among companies and consumers
since March, with morale in the 17-country bloc slipping 1.5
percentage points in March.
Some pessimism has set in even in Germany, which has
performed better than others during the crisis.
German DIY retailer Praktiker said earlier this
month it expected the coming months to make up for the downturn
experienced due to harsh winter weather.
For a related table, please click on
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Ron Askew)