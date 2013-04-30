(Fixes typo in paragraph 6)
* Germans expect wages to rise, are more willing to spend
* Propensity to save at historic low after Cyprus deal- GfK
* Unemployment still near post-reunification lows
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, April 30 German consumers were more
upbeat going into May than at any point in the past 5-1/2 years
as a robust jobs market and expectations of wage rises made them
more likely to spend, a trend sure to be welcomed by struggling
euro zone partners.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, has warded off the
three-year debt crisis better than its peers, thanks in part to
the strong labour market, and data released on Tuesday showed
the unemployment rate stayed near re-unification lows in April.
As exports - the traditional backbone of the German economy
- and investments weaken, all eyes are on consumers to boost
growth. Calls from elsewhere in the bloc have grown louder for
Germany to end its wage restraint and to encourage consumers to
spend on foreign goods and help the euro zone.
"Consumption in Germany stands on a firm footing, underlined
by the GfK consumer climate data," said Andreas Scheuerle at
Dekabank. "A stable labour market, rising wages and a falling
inflation rate are allowing people to spend more again in 2013."
GfK market research group said its forward-looking consumer
sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans,
rose to 6.2 going into May, up from a revised 6.0 in April.
As long as consumers remain confident about the economy, it
is unlikely to become a hot topic in the country's election
campaign, though any worsening could become a headache for
Chancellor Angela Merkel seeking a third term in September.
Consumers in the GfK survey did turn more pessimistic about
the overall economic outlook after three months of improvements,
in line with recent news from retailers.
German DIY retailer Praktiker said earlier this
month it expected the coming months to make up for the downturn
experienced due to harsh winter weather.
German fashion retailer Tom Tailor put the blame
for a 9 percent fall in first-quarter group sales squarely on
the long winter.
COLD WEATHER
Retail sales, albeit a notoriously volatile indicator, fell
for the second month running in March, confounding expectations
for a rise, as the unusually cold weather discouraged customers
from spending on spring fashion, data showed.
"The news that the euro zone will remain in recession again
this year is clearly curbing economic optimism in Germany as
well," GfK's Rolf Buerkl said.
"Increasingly, consumers seem to be under the impression
that the moderate recovery forecast for the German economy this
year will tend to be rather sluggish, if it materialises at
all," he said.
The euro zone is facing a difficult road out of recession
and has seen a souring of the mood among companies and consumers
since March, with morale in the 17-country bloc slipping 1.5
percentage points in March.
The German government now expects growth this year of 0.5
percent and 1.6 percent in 2014, as even Europe's largest
economy has trouble moving away from a contraction in the fourth
quarter of 2012.
GfK said the rise in its consumer sentiment index was also
due to Germans losing confidence that their bank deposits were
safe following a bailout for Cyprus which entailed losses for
more affluent savers.
Germans' propensity to save, for which GfK provides no
individual reading, fell to a historic low, the research group
said.
"The mandatory levy in Cyprus has therefore also shattered
the trust of German savers in the safety of their deposits,"
GfK's Buerkl said.
Policymakers agreed a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) aid
package for Cyprus last month. Depositors over 100,000 euros of
some Cypriot banks will contribute additional funds, raising
fears of similar action in future among savers in other
countries.
