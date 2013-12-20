BERLIN Dec 20 German consumer morale hit its
highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years heading into January as
shoppers confident that Europe's largest economy is on an upward
path became more willing to splash their cash than at any time
since December 2006.
GfK market research group said on Friday its forward-looking
consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000
people, rose to 7.6 going into January from 7.4 the previous
month, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for it
to hold steady.
"The mood among consumers in Germany is again remarkably
good as 2013 draws to a close," GfK said in a statement.
"Consumers believe that the German economy is increasingly
gaining pace," it said, adding shoppers were more upbeat about
the economy's prospects than at any point since July 2011.
The German economy, which steamed ahead during the early
years of the euro zone crisis, slowed last year and is expected
to perform even worse this year, with the government forecasting
just 0.5 percent growth.
But an improving global economic environment, an expected
upturn in investment and strong domestic demand are seen
propelling stronger growth in 2014, with Berlin estimating that
gross domestic product will increase by 1.7 percent.
While Germans have traditionally been known as savers, they
proved more prepared to buy goods this month than at any point
since December 2006 as they benefit from a stable labour market
and moderate inflation.
That tallies with a survey published by Germany's HDE retail
association earlier this month which showed shops were satisfied
with the start of the Christmas sales season. HDE has forecast a
1.2 percent increase in Christmas sales this year.
Consumers' inclination to save also fell to a historical low
as the meagre interest rates offered by banks give them little
incentive to set aside cash and also encourage traditionally
debt-averse Germans to finance purchases with credit.
Domestic demand has been a crucial pillar of growth in
Germany this year as exports have weakened and is also expected
to prop up the economy next year, though GfK said a nascent
recovery in some euro zone countries would also likely improve
export prospects and make firms more willing to invest.
Germans' expectations for their future income fell but were
still up significantly on the year. GfK said the drop could be
due to Germans fearing their finances will be burdened by issues
such as the new 'grand coalition' government's plans to raise
mothers' pensions and allow those who have worked for 45 years
to retire at the age of 63.
Other recent sentiment surveys have also been upbeat, with
business morale hitting an 18-month high and investor confidence
surging to its highest level since April 2006.
But some economists have suggested they are overshooting the
economy's actual performance. Recent "hard" backward-looking
data has been generally less optimistic, with industrial output,
orders and retail sales all having fallen in monthly terms.
