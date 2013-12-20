BERLIN, Dec 20 German consumer morale hit its highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years heading into January as shoppers confident that Europe's largest economy is on an upward path became more willing to splash their cash than at any time since December 2006. The GfK market research group said on Friday its forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people, rose for a fourth consecutive month to 7.6 going into January from 7.4 the previous month, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for it to hold steady. JAN 14 DEC 13 JAN 13 Consumer climate 7.6 7.4 5.7 Consumer climate components DEC 13 NOV 13 DEC 12 - willingness to buy 46.1 45.7 20.1 - income expectations 39.5 45.2 21.2 - business cycle expectations 23.3 20.3 -17.9 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)