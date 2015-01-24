FRANKFURT Jan 24 U.S. biotechnology company
Gilead has conceded its first discounts in Germany on
its key hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni, German business
weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported.
The head of Gilead's German operations told the magazine
that discounts from the list price of 60,000 euros ($67,242) per
treatment had been negotiated with four of Germany's statutory
health insurers but declined to give the size of the discounts.
"Thirty-five percent of people with statutory health
insurance are already profiting from the discount agreements,"
Carsten Nowotsch said in an interview to be published on Monday,
adding that more such contracts could follow.
Germany is Europe's biggest market for medicines, and dozens
of healthcare agencies in Europe and as far away as Japan use
German prices as references for their own.
Solvadi was the first effective cure for hepatitis C on the
market and quickly amassed billions of dollars in sales within
its first few months on the market in 2014.
Last month, U.S. regulators approved a competing treatment
from AbbVie, immediately prompting the country's
largest pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts to
drop reimbursement for the Gilead drug.
Gilead received regulatory approval for its newer hepatitis
C drug, Harvoni, last October.
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
