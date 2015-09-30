BERLIN, Sept 30 Germany has told the European
Union it will ban cultivation of crops with genetically modified
organisms (GMOs), under new European Union rules allowing member
states to opt out of GMO cultivation, a document seen by Reuters
showed on Wednesday.
German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt has informed
the EU Commission that Germany will not permit GMO cultivation
on its territory, a letter from Germany's Agriculture Ministry
to the Commission seen by Reuters shows.
An EU law approved in March cleared the way for new GMO
crops to be approved after years of deadlock. But the law also
gave individual countries the right to ban GMO crops even after
they have been approved as safe by the European Commission.
Under the new EU rules, countries must by Oct. 3, 2015,
inform the EU Commission if they wish to opt out of new EU GMO
cultivation approvals.
Widely-grown in the Americas and Asia, GMO crops in Europe
have divided opinion. Britain is in favour of them, while France
and Germany are among countries that oppose them.
Schmidt has made the move although a draft law allowing the
opt out is still going through the German parliament and is
unlikely to be approved by Oct. 3.
There is general agreement in Germany that it should ban
GMOs but disagreement whether the bans should be undertaken by
federal or state authorities.
