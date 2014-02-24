HAMBURG Feb 24 Soybeans that are free of
genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are available in growing
volumes, despite claims by German poultry producers that
supplies are falling, three associations that support GMO-free
crops and trade said.
German poultry and egg producers said last week they had
given up on a promise to consumers to avoid feeding birds with
soy containing GMOs because of lower supplies of GMO-free
soybeans, especially from Brazil.
"According to agricultural analysts from Brazil, the
availability of GMO-free soybeans is increasing rapidly," the
ProTerra Foundation; the Brazilian association of non-GMO grain
producers ABRANGE; and VLOG, a German association for GMO-free
food, said in a joint statement on Monday.
"Compared to the previous season, this season Brazilian
farmers produced 10 percent more non-GM soy," ABRANGE Managing
Director Ricardo Tatesuzi said in the statement. "Forecasts for
the biggest soy-producing state, Mato Grosso, predict even an
increase of 50 percent more over 2013."
The sea-borne export of Brazil's 2014 soybean crop, which is
now being harvested, will involve the transport of an increasing
volume of non-GMO soybeans by container instead of in bulk
carriers from March 2014, they said.
This will reduce the risk of cross-contamination with
remains of GMO crops shipped previously on the same vessel, the
three associations said.
Germany is one of the European Union's largest poultry meat
producers, producing about 1.5 million tonnes of the total EU
output of 11.7 million tonnes in 2013.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jane Baird)