HAMBURG Feb 5 Germany will abstain in an
upcoming European Union vote to approve cultivation of
genetically modified maize of type 1507, a government spokesman
said on Wednesday.
The European Commission proposed in November that
governments approve only the third ever genetically modified
crop for cultivation in Europe and a vote is expected on Tuesday
next week.
The proposal covers an insect-resistant maize developed
jointly by DuPont and Dow Chemical which, if
approved, would end Monsanto's current monopoly in
Europe's tiny market for GMO crops.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "The
German government has agreed to abstain in the vote on the
approval of this GMO maize of type 1507."
"It is normal procedure to abstain on a dossier where there
are different opinions within the government on the matter."