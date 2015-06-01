BERLIN, June 1 German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said on Monday he was worried the market power of firms
like Google was hurting competition on the Internet.
Gabriel, who is also economy minister, has repeatedly voiced
concern about the dominance of U.S. software companies and last
year suggested firms like Google should be broken up if they
abuse dominant market positions.
"How can it be that in order to have Google's (mobile
operating system) Android you need to pre-install Google Search,
Google Browser, Google Mail, Google You-Tube and its app store
on the device?" Gabriel said at an event in Berlin.
He welcomed a decision by the European Commission in April
to launch an antitrust investigation into Google's Android
system over concerns anticompetitive constraints imposed by the
company were hampering markets.
Gabriel said agreements needed to be reviewed to ensure that
customers were not being barred from using competing browsers
and web services and locked into "Google Internet".
Market power should not just refer to individual services
but should also be assessed according to the value chain on the
Internet, he added.
In Germany, fears of digital domination by firms like Google
are linked with wider concerns of U.S. cyber espionage since the
revelations in 2013 of mass U.S. surveillance on German
citizens.
A report published on Monday by the Monopolies Commission,
which advises the government, advised against the need for
special regulation regarding the provision of Internet search
and instead recommended adjusting existing competition law.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley)