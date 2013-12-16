BONN, Germany Dec 16 The German government
should consider selling its stakes in Deutsche Telekom
and Deutsche Post to avoid conflicts of
interest, an independent advisory group said on Monday.
The monopolies commission said in a report that conflict
arises because the state owns stakes in the companies but also
has to keep an eye on them to ensure fair competition.
The German state owns almost 32 percent of Deutsche Telekom
and around 21 percent of Deutsche Post. The commission said that
the Deutsche Post stake offered no real chance to exercise
influence at the company and should therefore be sold.
Any proceeds from a sale could be used for investment in
expanding broadband services across the country, it added.
The finance ministry declined to comment on the report.
Separately, the country's network agency said on Monday that
German cable companies, such as Kabel Deutschland and
Unitymedia Kabel BW, are taking market share from
incumbent Deutsche Telekom in the market for broadband
connections.
By mid-2013, around 4.8 million customers received broadband
via a cable TV company, equivalent to a 17 percent market share,
up from 4.4 million at the end of 2012, the agency said.
The market share of Deutsche Telekom in the broadband market
has declined 2 percentage points over the last two years and
stood at 44 percent in mid-2013, the agency added.