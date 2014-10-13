(Adds detail from paragraph two)

HAMBURG Oct 13 German agricultural cooperative Agravis said it had agreed, along with two Danish partners, to take over leading German grain trader Getreide AG.

The purchase involves Getreide AG's grain and other agricultural trading activities, which have annual turnover of around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Agravis said.

It also involves animal feed factories with annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes, it said.

Getreide AG is a leading trader of wheat, barley and other grains in north Germany. Agravis is also a leading trader of grains and other agricultural commodities in northern Germany.

The takeover still needs approval from competition authorities, unlisted Agravis said.

Price details are not being published, it said.

The deal does not include the rapeseed crushing and malt production activities of Getreide AG, based in Rendsburg in north Germany, it said.

The purchase was made by Agravis jointly with its Danish partners Danish Agro and Vestjyllands Andel, Agravis said.

Agravis Chief Executive Clemens Grosse Frie said in a statement that the takeover would significantly strengthen its core trading activities. (1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jane Baird)