HAMBURG Aug 18 German oilseed crushing mill
Naturoel Anklam has filed for insolvency at a local court, said
its parent, German farm company KTG Agrar which is
itself insolvent.
Naturoel Anklam, based in Anklam in east Germany, processes
about 100,000 tonnes of oilseeds annually, especially rapeseed.
The reason for the mill's insolvency application is a
disputed tax payment demand, KTG Agrar said in a statement late
on Wednesday.
KTG Agrar itself filed for insolvency proceedings in July
and is undergoing restructuring.
