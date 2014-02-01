BERLIN Feb 1 Germany's finance ministry is
preparing the ground for a third aid package for Greece before
European elections in May, Der Spiegel weekly and its website
reported on Saturday, citing a five-page ministry 'position
paper'.
The possibilities outlined include a further debt haircut
that would mainly hit public creditors or a "limited additional
programme" in which Greece could receive fresh money from the
European rescue fund, the report said.
The package could amount to 10 billion to 20 billion euros,
said Der Spiegel, and would be tied to commitments from Athens
to undertake reforms with more vigour.
A spokesman for the finance ministry denied that a new debt
writedown was planned for Greece.
"There is no new situation," said the spokesman and referred
to previous statements made by German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble.
The minister has in the past said there could be a remaining
need for some refinancing but any further package would be far
smaller than the aid granted so far.
Greece has received 240 billion euros of support in two aid
packages from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the euro
zone since 2010 in return for spending cuts and reforms.
A senior EU official said last month that Greece was not in
urgent need of funds now and extra money would only be needed
when Greece must pay back debt. Its next big redemption date is
in mid-May.
