BERLIN, July 24 Angela Merkel's coalition
partners are lining up to demand a Greek exit from the euro,
ratcheting up pressure on the German chancellor and fanning
market fears that Greece could shortly be jettisoned from the
single currency bloc.
Patrick Doering, general secretary of Merkel's junior
coalition partners the Free Democrats (FDP), told the regional
Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that Greece could recover and
regain competitiveness more quickly outside the euro zone.
"If Greece was no longer a part of the euro zone it could
create trust on markets," he said in remarks published on
Tuesday.
He is the latest of a number of top-ranking members of the
two smaller parties in Merkel's coalition to call for an exit
for the benefit of Greece and to prevent contagion, mindful of
the rising cost to Germany of bailing out weaker euro zone
states.
Rating agency Moody's acknowledged that burden late on
Monday, cutting its outlook on German debt to negative from
stable.
FDP leader Philipp Roesler, who is also Germany's Vice
Chancellor and Economy Minister, told television over the
weekend a Greek exit was no longer a taboo for experts, or his
party. "It has lost its fear factor," he said.
He told broadcaster ARD that he was more than sceptical on
whether Greece could meet the terms of its aid package. Faced
with insolvency Greeks would decide themselves to leave the
single currency, he said.
Inspectors from the international 'troika', the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund, arrive in Athens on Tuesday to focus on some 11.7 billion
euros of spending cuts Greece needs to make in 2013 and 2014.
The country's five-year recession may be worsen to deeper
than 7 percent this year, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on
Tuesday, further complicating its efforts to hit the tough
budget targets.
The FDP slumped dramatically in opinion polls over the last
year but recently has seen some recovery to around 4-5 percent
of the vote. It still has 93 seats in the 620-seat Bundestag, or
lower parliamentary house, giving it a significant voice on euro
zone policy.
Alexander Dobrindt, general secretary of the more
influential Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavaria-based
sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) - on Monday
urged Greece to start paying half of its pensions and state
salaries in drachmas as part of a gradual exit.
Roesler's comments were condemned as reckless by European
Parliament FDP lawmaker Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, who is a German
of Greek descent.
"(Roesler's) wording was wrong-headed, he gave the
thumbs-down before the troika even arrived in Athens," he told
Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview.
"Germany is highly dependant on developments with the euro
and we need it as a stable currency anchor. When we send markets
on a downward spiral with comments such as these it is
reckless."
Germany's finance ministry on Monday urged people to wait
for the results of the troika mission, a stance echoed by
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter.
Greece wants two more years to achieve its bailout goals but
its lenders have opposed the idea because it would imply even
more financial aid.