BERLIN Jan 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday he expected the new Greek government would present its economic and financial strategy to its European partners very soon, along with how details of how it expected to fulfil its obligations.

"I expect, as do all European partners, that the new Greek government will present its overarching economic and financial strategy imminently, and its clear ideas on how things proceed regarding the continuation of the current programme and how to fulfil Greece's obligations," said Steffen Seibert.

"It will then be for European partners to discuss matters on the basis of these concrete suggestions," he said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown)