* Germany sees Greek election as vote for euro and bailout
* Berlin says Greece should not be pushed too hard
* But ministers say bailout terms are non-negotiable
BERLIN, June 18 Germany expects the next Greek
government to stick to the terms of the bailout agreement which
remain non-negotiable, officials said on Monday, while comments
from the foreign minister about giving Athens more time for
reforms were quickly slapped down.
Berlin hailed Sunday's election victory for the conservative
New Democracy over the radical leftist SYRIZA block as a clear
vote by Greeks to remain in the euro zone and respect bailout
terms imposed by Europe and the International Monetary Fund.
Germany's deputy finance minister said Greece's creditors in
the European Union considered that further loan tranches would
hinge on a new Greek government's commitment to reforms, while
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle made it clear the
heavily-indebted euro zone state still had a lot of work to do.
"The substance of the reforms is not negotiable," the
foreign minister told German radio. "Whatever government is
formed must stick to what has been agreed with Europe."
But opinion appeared to be divided in Berlin over what
concessions, if any, could be made now that Greece has delivered
the election result which was urged by Chancellor Angela Merkel
herself on the eve of the Greek vote.
"It is clear to us that Greece should not be over-strained,"
Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter told German TV.
Westerwelle went further still, saying time for reforms had
been "lost" during the election campaign and the impact of this
had to be discussed ."We're ready to talk about the time-frame
as we can't ignore the lost weeks and we don't want people to
suffer because of that," said the minister.
But other German officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said Westerwelle's comments did not represent the
broader government line and that the basis of negotiation
remained the memorandum of understanding signed with Greece.
Asked about the possibility of extending the time frame for
Greece, one of the sources said: "Forget it. That would take us
much closer to a third programme for Greece and we're far away
from that."
"Of course we are going to need to talk to the Greek
government, but that is not on the table," the source added.