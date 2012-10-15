* Merkel trip to Athens heralds softer line on Greece
* Berlin seen open to giving Greek PM more time for cuts
* Government still keen to avoid return to parliament
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Oct 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel has
ruled out letting Greece default on its debt, in the latest sign
Berlin is softening its stance towards Athens ahead of an
eagerly awaited report on its reform progress from the "troika"
of international lenders.
The German leader signalled that she would be taking a more
conciliatory approach towards Greece by visiting the country
last week for the first time since the euro zone crisis erupted
there three years ago.
And over the weekend, comments by several conservative
allies of the chancellor provided further evidence that the
government has embarked on a delicate policy pirouette.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Greece's
harshest critics, told a meeting of business leaders in
Singapore on Sunday that the country would not go bankrupt - an
acknowledgement that Athens will get the 31.5 billion euro ($41
billion) aid tranche it needs next month to avert a default.
Merkel told a news conference with Panama's president on
Monday that she was in total agreement with Schaeuble, and
explicitly ruled out any steps - including a Greek insolvency or
euro zone exit - that might unleash "uncontrollable
developments" in the single currency bloc.
The change in tone, which helped push down Greek bond yields
to their lowest levels in over a year, reflects a reassessment
by Merkel of the costs and benefits of her tough public stance
towards the euro zone's most vulnerable member.
The hard line served two main purposes: it ensured that
reform pressure on Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras remained
high, and it convinced sceptical conservative allies of Merkel
in parliament to support her.
Now the calculation has changed. With a U.S. election less
than a month away and a German vote due one year from now,
reducing the risk of turmoil has become the top priority, even
if it complicates Merkel's domestic dance.
She now looks set to grant Samaras the two extra years he is
seeking to hit deficit reduction targets. This will be a tough
sell at home, in part because it would tear a new hole in
Greece's funding plan.
But it is seen as workable as long as Merkel can avoid going
to parliament to seek approval for additional loans, on top of
those set out in the country's second bailout package.
"There is a recognition, not just in Germany, that we need
to avoid going back to national parliaments for Greece," a
senior German official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
BUNDLING AID AN "ILLUSION"
Ideas under consideration range from front-loading the loans
in the second bailout, to using left-over EU budget funds to
plug a Greek hole that sources say could total as much as 30
billion euros.
Governments and the European Central Bank have ruled out
accepting losses on their existing loans to Greece - a solution
favoured by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fill the
Greek gap.
Merkel also seems to have cooled on the idea, floated by
some German officials, of bundling aid for Greece, Spain and
Cyprus together in one final package towards the end of this
year.
"It's an illusion to think we can align these three
countries in one package," a second senior German official said.
"Things just don't work that way in Europe."
Working in Merkel's favour is the support of the main
opposition party, the Social Democrats (SPD), for a softer
stance on Greece.
Her SPD challenger in the 2013 election, Peer Steinbrueck,
has come out in favour of giving Greece more time to make
savings, reducing the domestic risks for Merkel of that course.
There are also signs that doubters in her own coalition are
prepared to go along if a divisive debate in the Bundestag can
be avoided. Rainer Bruederle, leader of the Free Democrats (FDP)
in parliament, said on Monday that there was a readiness within
the government to give Greece another chance.
Until he struck a softer tone in Singapore, Schaeuble was
seen by many outside of Berlin as the biggest obstacle to
agreement on a range of euro zone issues - from aid for Greece
and Spain, to European banking supervision and direct
recapitalisation of banks via the ESM rescue fund.
"There have been several instances when he was clearly
speaking for himself and not for the German government," one
senior EU official said. "He seems to be trying to limit
Merkel's room for manoeuvre."
Two senior German officials agreed with that assessement,
saying Schaeuble was worried about Merkel making too many
compromises, and therefore felt the need to come out strongly in
public to defend what he saw as German interests.
"If Merkel wants to give Greece additional money without new
steps in return, then she will have to give Schaeuble a clear
order to do it," one official close to the minister told Reuters
earlier this month.
Whether that order has indeed come down is unclear, but
Schaeuble now seems to have got the message.