BERLIN Nov 21 A senior lawmaker from Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives warned on Wednesday against any
writedown of public holdings of Greek debt, saying it would send
a fatal signal to other bailout countries and fail to address
the roots of Greece's woes.
Greece's international lenders, who met in Brussels late on
Tuesday, failed for the second week running to agree how to get
the country's debt down to a sustainable level and will have a
third go at resolving their most intractable problem in six
days' time.
Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU), told German radio it was not surprising that no
agreement had been reached given opposing views over how to plug
Greece's funding gap.
Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary
Fund (IMF), is pressing European governments to accept losses on
their loans to Greece, but Merkel has staunchly opposed this
course.
"It would have three consequences which we find bad,"
Barthle told Deutschlandfunk. "It would cost money, it would be
a fatal signal to Ireland, Portugal and possibly Spain, as they
would immediately ask why they should accept difficult
conditions and push through difficult measures... and it would
have consequences under budget law."
"A debt haircut may be the most comfortable and easy path
for the affected country .... but our aim must be to fight the
roots of the indebtedness."
Carsten Schneider, a budget expert for the opposition Social
Democrats (SPD), said the government's strategy on Greece was a
failure and questioned whether its budget for 2013, being
debated this week in parliament, could be approved given the
uncertainty.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)