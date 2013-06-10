BERLIN, June 10 A German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday he saw no reason to believe that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would call for another write-down of Greek public debt.

Chief inspectors from the "troika" - the European Union, European Central Bank and the IMF - are due in Athens on Monday to continue a review of Greece's fiscal adjustment and agreed reforms before the country's donors pay out more aid.

Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said during a regular government press conference Germany saw no need to discuss further measures for Greece.