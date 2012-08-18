BERLIN Aug 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Saturday that there were limits to the aid
that could be granted to Greece and said the crisis-stricken
country should not expect to be granted another programme.
"It is not responsible to throw money into a bottomless
pit," Schaeuble said at a government open day in Berlin. "We
cannot create yet another new programme."
With Greece in its fifth consecutive year of recession and
social and political discontent rising, its Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras is keen to soften the impact of budget cuts on
society by extending the deadline international lenders set it.
Samaras is expected to float a proposal for a two-year
extension when he meets with the leaders of France and Germany
next week.
Schaeuble stressed that the euro was a stable currency and
said inflation was lower than when Germany had the Deutsche
mark, adding that there was no sign of price pressures stepping
up at the moment.
Schaeuble also rebuffed demands to finance state debt via
the European Central Bank (ECB): "If we start doing that, we
won't stop. It's like when you start trying to solve your
problems with drugs," he said.
The ECB indicated earlier this month that it may again start
buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs