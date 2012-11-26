BERLIN Nov 26 Germany's deputy finance minister
said he expected Greece's international creditors to strike a
deal later on Monday on unfreezing loans for the heavily
indebted country.
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund are holding a third round of talks in as many weeks to
disburse the next tranche of aid to Greece required to avert
national bankruptcy.
"I see a very good chance for a deal tonight," Deputy
Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter told a conference.
He reiterated Germany's opposition to writing off some of
the Greek debt held by euro zone governments - a proposal backed
by the IMF - adding that Berlin was not isolated in its stance.