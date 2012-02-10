BERLIN Feb 10 Germany's parliament will probably hold a special session on February 27 to discuss a special aid package for heavily-indebted Greece, the leader of the opposition Left Party said on Friday after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The date has been set for Feb. 27," Klaus Ernst told reporters after Merkel met German party leaders.

Greek political leaders said on Thursday they had clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout and ward off bankruptcy but euro zone finance ministers have demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval from Athens before providing the aid.