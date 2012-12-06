BERLIN Dec 6 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras said in an interview he aimed to bring about a
"spectacular" transformation in Greece and more had been
achieved in the last two months than in the previous three
decades.
Asked in an interview with German newspaper Bild whether his
country would need a further debt write down he said: "Our debt
is now officially considered sustainable. But for that of course
we need growth. We are trying to exit the recession, to reform
the economy, so that we have enough income to pay and service
debts," he said.
"It is our aim to bring about a spectacular transformation
in Greece and to turn it from a bad example into a shining
example of a model economy... we're working on a success story.
Everyone will realise that soon."