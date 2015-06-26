FRANKFURT, June 26 There is a fifty-fifty chance
of reaching agreement with Greece about the reforms it needs to
make in return for further aid, Germany's finance minister said
on Friday.
"I do not say what will be the outcome, it's fifty-fifty,"
Wolfgang Schaeuble told a conference, commenting on the
negotiations.
Greece failed again on Thursday to clinch a deal with its
international creditors, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday to avert a default next week or start preparing to
protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell, Thomas Atkins and Marc Jones)