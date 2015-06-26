* Schaeuble says Greek proposals too focused on tax hikes

* Says 'Grexit' carries big risks for monetary union

* Says Greece "driving wrong way on autobahn" (Adds background, detail)

By John O'Donnell, Thomas Atkins and Marc Jones

FRANKFURT, June 26 There is a 50-50 chance of the euro zone reaching an agreement with Greece about the reforms it needs to make in return for further aid, Germany's finance minister said on Friday, adding that failure could compromise the currency bloc.

Wolfgang Schaeuble's comments underlined the significant risk of failure of last-ditch negotiations this weekend to unlock loans to Greece and avert a default.

"I do not say what will be the outcome, it's 50-50," Schaeuble told a conference, referring to the negotiations.

He criticised proposals from Greece's finance minister which he said were focused purely on hiking taxes without spending cuts.

Warning that much was at stake in the event of failure to clinch an agreement, Schaeuble said he was nonetheless prepared to take tough decisions.

"If we lose the confidence of the markets then ... we destroy the monetary union, the stability of the euro, and we are risking a lot more, and therefore the decision is not very easy to take but we will take it," he said.

Greece failed again on Thursday to reach a deal with its international creditors and talks with its international backers will resume on Saturday.

Schaeuble said Greece's principled stance in negotiations, where it is pushing for lenient reforms and a debt restructuring, was at odds with other euro zone countries.

"If you are on the autobahn and you are saying this is the right direction and all the others are driving in the other direction ... you are making a mistake." (Reporting By John O'Donnell, Thomas Atkins and Marc Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)