FLORENCE, Italy, March 7 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Greece's
problems were of its own making and dismissed suggestions that
Germany was being punitive towards a country that perhaps should
not have joined the euro.
Speaking at the European University Institute in Florence,
Schaeuble said he had had very open discussions with the Greek
government about whether it would be better for it to leave the
euro zone, and the Greek authorities were 100 percent committed
to remaining members.
"We have shown a lot of solidarity with Greece," Schaeuble
said in response to some hostile questions from his audience
about Germany's approach to Greece's debt crisis. "Everyone
knows the real problems of Greek society are in Greece and not
to be found abroad."