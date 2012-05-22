FRANKFURT May 22 There was more bad news for
beleaguered Greece on Tuesday, as two more German travel firms
said they were seeing a 30 percent plunge in bookings to the
Mediterranean nation.
Reports of animosity and even violence towards Germans over
the hard austerity measures demanded by Chancellor Angela Merkel
in return for bailouts, as well as fears of strikes, are keeping
the world's biggest spenders on foreign holidays away from
Greece.
Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline, and
Rewe, the retail and tourism group both said on Tuesday that
bookings to Greece were around 30 percent below that of last
year.
Tourism is a vital source of income for Greece, accounting
for about a fifth of gross domestic product.
"Greece is doing very badly, just like North Africa," Air
Berlin Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn said.
Rewe Tourism chief Norbert Fiebig said Germans were instead
choosing to travel to other places like Turkey, echoing comments
from Thomas Cook Germany, which has said Spain is also
proving a popular alternative.
Other travel groups like TUI AG and Thomas
Cook's Germany-based airline Condor have already announced
offers and discounts to try to stem the fall in bookings.