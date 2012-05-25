FRANKFURT May 25 Take more cash in euros.
That's the advice a leading German tour operator would offer its
customers should Greece leave the euro zone.
"While tourists on all-inclusive holidays would have no need
to worry, others should take more cash in euros with them in
case the supply of drachma was not yet fully guaranteed
throughout Greece," Markus Bruchmueller, a product manager for
TUI Germany, said in an interview published on the group's
website on Friday.
A TUI Germany spokeswoman said the advice came after its
travel agents reported a surge in questions from nervous
customers on what would happen if Greece were to exit the euro
zone and reintroduce its old national currency.
"Since the elections at the start of May and the whole
debate about Greece leaving the euro zone started up again,
customers who are booked on trips to Greece, or even just
thinking about it, are worried about what will happen to their
money," spokeswoman Anja Braun told Reuters on Friday.
Tourism is a key source of income for Greece, accounting for
about a fifth of gross domestic product, and helped narrow
Greece's current account gap to 9.8 percent of GDP in 2011.
However, on Friday, the country's central bank said tourism
income had dropped 15 percent in the first quarter, with fewer
holidaymakers from Germany and Britain, Greece's biggest tourist
markets.
Travel firms and airlines in Europe's largest economy have
reported bookings down by a third in recent weeks, as scenes of
violence from the capital Athens and a report of an attack on a
man suspected of being German have prompted sun-seeking Germans
to book holidays in Spain or Turkey instead.
Along with offering discounts, rival firms such as TUI
Germany, Thomas Cook Germany and Rewe have even clubbed
together to take out joint adverts in the trade press, extolling
the qualities of Greece.
"It's an important destination for us," TUI's Braun said.
"There is no reason not to go to Greece. They are waiting with
open arms for German tourists."
She said TUI Germany even held its annual sales event in
Greece this year, meaning its travel agents could now tell
customers first-hand what the situation was like.
For tour operators, Bruchmueller said in the interview, the
return of the drachma would lead to contract renegotiations with
hoteliers.
"But even after a reintroduction of the drachma, the euro
would still be a basis for cooperation in the tourism industry,"
he said, adding that advance payments to hoteliers in Egypt and
Tunisia, for example, are linked to the euro.
TUI Germany is part of TUI Travel, Europe's largest
tour operator. The group is controlled by TUI AG.
Earlier this week, a Barclays economist warned that should
Greece leave the euro zone, tourists could face food and fuel
shortages, and that limits could be put on the amounts of money
travellers would be allowed to take in and out of the country.