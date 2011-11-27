KIEL, Germany Nov 27 Germany's opposition
Greens party, with solid chances of returning to power after the
next federal election in 2013, decided at a weekend party
congress to push for higher taxes on the rich and eliminate some
corporate tax breaks.
The Greens have been riding high in opinion polls and could
be well-positioned to form a coalition with their preferred
partners, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), or Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU).
But the Greens have been adrift since the spring after
Merkel's centre-right coalition robbed them of their signature
issue by agreeing to shut the country's nuclear power plants by
2022. The Greens had led the anti-nuclear movement for decades.
The 800 delegates to the party congress in the northern city
of Kiel drafted a programme to raise taxes on the rich and
companies as a remedy for the sovereign debt crisis. Higher
taxes on the rich are likely to strike a chord with most voters.
They agreed to push for raising the top income tax bracket
from 42 percent to 49 percent for those earning 80,000 euros a
year or more, and a wealth tax on all those with assets of more
than 1 million euros. Some wanted the top rate raised to 53
percent but failed to win a majority.
The Greens called to eliminate tax breaks on company cars,
remove many corporate energy tax breaks and end tax breaks for
married couples -- a batch of left-leaning proposals that would
make it hard to find common ground with the conservatives.
"Stronger shoulders have to carry the weight that those with
weaker shoulders can't," said Juergen Trittin, parliamentary
floor leader for the Greens and leading voice of the left who is
reportedly interested in becoming Finance Minister in 2013.
Greens co-chair Cem Oezdemir, a leader of the party's
pragmatic wing, warned against viewing industry as the enemy.
And Winfried Kretschmann, the Greens' state premier of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, urged the party against overburdening
companies.
"We don't want an orgy of tax increases," said Kretschmann,
who made history in March by becoming the first Greens
politician to be elected to lead one of Germany's 16 states.
"We've got to watch out that we don't overdo it."
Opinion polls show a majority of Germans want higher taxes,
especially on high wage earners. The public has high
expectations on the state and public sector services.
The Greens were in power with the SPD from 1998 to 2005, a
government that lowered taxes on top wage earners.
The Greens would win about 14 percent of the vote if an
election were held now, according to a representative opinion
poll published on Thursday by Forsa for Stern magazine. That is
down from a high of 28 percent in the spring when nuclear fears
were running high in the wake of the Japanese disaster.
They are still the third largest political force in Germany
behind Merkel's CDU/CSU (36 percent) and the SPD (26 percent).
Merkel's FDP partners are at 3 percent and would fail to clear
the 5 percent threshold needed for seats in parliament.
Drawing considerable media attention on Sunday was the
Greens' desire to eliminate plastic shopping bags by introducing
a punitive tax -- and if the fee fails to curb the use of
shopping bags they should then be outlawed altogether.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Peter Graff)