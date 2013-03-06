BERLIN, March 6 The co-leader of Germany's
Greens attacked Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Christian
Democrats (CDU) on Wednesday for their "1950s" stance on
same-sex marriage and insistence on pursuing a disputed
multi-billion euro rail project.
With less than seven months to go until a federal election
in which Merkel seeks a third term in office, Cem Oezdemir told
Reuters the government should stop discriminating and
classifying citizens according to sexual preference.
"The CDU has to arrive in the current century. We no longer
live in the 1950s," said Oezdemir, once Germany's first lawmaker
with Turkish roots.
The CDU on Monday ruled out granting same-sex couples the
same tax benefits as married people, as Merkel bowed to pressure
from traditionalists within her party and ended an internal
debate.
Support for the Greens stood at around 15 percent in recent
opinion polls, up from 10.7 percent in 2009's federal election.
But the party could find it hard to carve itself a role in any
coalition government emerging from September's election.
Merkel's Christian Democrats are tipped to be the strongest
party in the election but will likely fall short of an absolute
majority, even together with current partner the Free Democrats.
Many see a grand coalition of the Christian Democrats, their
Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union, and the Social
Democrats as the most likely outcome.
The Greens are seeking a coalition with the Social
Democrats, and failing that, analysts suggest a deal with the
CDU might be possible. But officials from both parties are
sceptical they would make a pair that appeals to voters.
Thirty years after first entering the Bundestag, or lower
house of parliament, the Greens are now represented in all 16
state assemblies.
PRICE TAG
They also run the coalition government in the affluent state
of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where plans to revamp Stuttgart's train
station by building subterranean tunnels has divided citizens
and politicians and threatens to far exceed its budget.
Deutsche Bahn's supervisory board this week backed
the "Stuttgart 21" project, even though it will cost at least
6.5 billion euros ($8.5 billion), 2 billion more than previous
estimates.
"Merkel wanted this decision from the board. She put quite
some pressure on them ... Now it's Merkel's train station. So
she has to say where the money should come from, where the 2
billion euros should be saved," said Oezdemir.
If the Greens came to power in September's elections they
would reconsider the project if it was not yet beyond the point
of no return.
"We are in a position today where we could exit, if the will
is there ... one could discuss alternatives if one wanted to,"
he said.
"But once the tubes have been installed for the tunnels, it
will get very difficult."
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown; Editing by
Sophie Hares)