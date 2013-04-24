By Erik Kirschbaum
Germany's Greens, itching to
get back into power after eight years in opposition, are
embroiled in a row over plans to raise taxes on high earners
that looks set to spoil a party congress starting on Friday.
Consistently polling about 15 percent, the Greens hope to
form a centre-left coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD)
after the Sept. 22 election, but are lagging Chancellor Angela
Merkel's centre-right coalition - also likely to fall short of a
majority. The SPD-Greens bloc already controls Germany's upper
house of parliament, the Bundesrat.
Greens leaders, notorious for quarrelling at election-year
congresses, want to raise the top income tax rate to 49 percent
from 42 percent and introduce a 15 percent wealth tax on assets
over a million euros ($1.3 million).
Rather than basking in the media spotlight at the weekend as
a unified party to show Germans they are ready to rule again,
the Greens infighting could turn the congress into a battle that
costs votes in September's election.
The Greens state premier of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Winfried
Kretschmann, warned party leaders in Berlin against twisting the
screws too tightly after the German Chambers of Industry warned
Greens tax plans, which include new levy on corporate assets,
could endanger 450,000 jobs.
The four Greens leaders, including lead candidates for
chancellor Juergen Trittin and Katrin Goering-Eckart, appealed
to Kretschmann to dispel fears about the burdens of the party's
tax plan that they say would affect only 10 percent of firms.
Careful not to attack Kretschmann, the party's star after he
was elected as the first Greens state premier in German history,
the leaders nevertheless urged him to back off.
"We'd be delighted if you could help us to reject the false
impression you've raised," they wrote in an open letter to
Kretschmann, who runs one of Germany's richest states.
POACHING SUPPORT
The world's most successful pro-environment party after
seven years in power with the SPD from 1998 to 2005, the Greens
started in 1980 as a fringe left-wing movement born in the heat
of 1970s radicalism. They have since moved towards the centre.
The Greens have won supporters in rural parts of Germany,
increasingly poaching voters away from Merkel's conservatives
having also cut into SPD support for years.
The Greens were flying high before the 1998 federal election
until a row broke out over petrol tax increases at a party rally
in Magdeburg that sent support plunging to six percent from 10
percent. They want to prevent another such debacle.
However, the Greens are expected to debate long into the
evening on Friday and Saturday over 2,600 modifications demanded
by members to the party manifesto. Party leaders admit the
number sounds intimidating but say many of the changes are over
grammatical issues or clarity.
"We've got a lot of school teachers in our party," said one
Greens leader. "The number shows we're a lively party."
