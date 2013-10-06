* Greens hold exploratory talks with conservatives on
Thursday
* Elect new leader on Tuesday, could set tone for talks
* Greens suffering identity crisis as come of age
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Oct 6 Germany's Greens will elect a new,
more centrist parliamentary leader and hold talks with Angela
Merkel's conservatives this week to explore prospects for what
would be a landmark coalition with their former political arch
enemies.
"The chances of a coalition with the Greens have risen in
recent days from 'theoretical' to 'conceivable'," conservative
Environment Minister Peter Altmeier told Der Spiegel magazine
over the weekend.
Such a coalition was indeed long inconceivable for the
Greens, who entered parliament in the 1980s with flower pots and
jeans pursuing an anti-nuclear, left-wing agenda. SFor their
part, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) had once
portrayed the Greens as dangerous radicals.
Yet deep-rooted differences between the two camps have
shrunk in recent years as the Greens sought to appeal more to
centrist voters and Merkel instigated an ambitious "green
revolution" away from nuclear and fossil fuels to renewables.
After the chancellor's outgoing partner the Free Democrats
(FDP) were ejected from parliament in September's federal
election, she now needs either the centre-left Social Democrat
party (SPD) or the Greens as a new coalition ally.
"We do not have more differences with the Greens than with
the SPD," Armin Laschet, CDU deputy leader and proponent of its
progressive wing, told Focus magazine.
The conservative faction, especially within the CDU's
Bavarian CSU sister party, is less keen on working with the
Greens who campaigned on tax hikes for the wealthy.
Another "grand coalition" with the SPD remains more likely,
not least for a Chancellor ill inclined to political adventure,
at a time of some upheaval among the Greens. A stronger party,
the SPD would also help curtail the influence of the CSU.
Yet the SPD is is no hurry to back Merkel after its support
was devastated during the last 2005-09 grand coalition. It would
likely exact a high price for joining government and labouring
under the shadow of a popular chancellor.
Both the Greens and the SPD are concerned Merkel's CDU/CSU
is trying to play the potential partners off against each other
to get a better coalition deal.
"The parties must not do tactical maneouvring to wilfully
delay the negotiations," SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel told the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The CSU/CDU and the Greens have nonetheless said they will
take the exploratory talks on Thursday very seriously.
Laschet said the issue of nuclear energy that long divided
the two parties disappeared when Merkel decided to shut down the
nuclear industry in reaction to the Fukushima disaster in Japan.
The Greens, who ruled from 1998 to 2005 with the SPD, also voted
for all of Merkel's key measures to tame the euro crisis.
Some Greens, in particular from the leftist faction, are
sceptical about teaming up with the CDU due to other differences
over how fast Europe's largest economy should go green and their
more liberal views on family, immigration and gender.
They worry about further damaging popularity after the party
lost considerable ground in the September election, finishing
fourth on 8.4 percent behind the far-left Left party.
Other Greens from the pragmatist faction who warned against
its lurch to the left, including the party's first state premier
Winfried Kretschmann, are open to a coalition with Merkel and
want to return to the corridors of power to influence policy.
"The energy revolution will have gone its course in four
years time and perhaps not as we wanted it," said Kerstin
Andreae, Greens spokeswoman for business affairs standing for
parliamentary leader in a party vote on Tuesday.
At a state level, the Greens have already worked with the
conservatives, ruling Hamburg with the CDU for three years until
2011 in a coalition that earned them national respectability.
NEW GENERATION, NEW IDENTITY?
The resignation of the party's veteran leaders in the
post-election shake-up may have made it more palatable to the
conservatives, who remember them from their firebrand days.
It could also lessen the taint of recent revelations of the
party's tolerance of paedophilia in the "free love" years after
its creation in 1980 that weighed on its election result.
In recent years, Greens parties across Europe have been
suffering an identity crisis since trading in their woolly
sweaters and sandals for suits upon joining government and
having to compromise on their ideals.
Andreae, 44, will be pitted on Tuesday against Katrin
Goering-Eckardt, 47, who co-led the Greens' election campaign.
The new leadership faces the task of redefining the party.
Andreae has said the party must return its focus to the
environment and cooperate with business on the energy switch.
Her nomination would signal a return to the centre.
Goering-Eckardt would find it more difficult to back down
from leftist campaign pledges; yet is still seen as a snug fit
for the conservatives due to her links to the Lutheran church
and self-proclaimed conservative values.
(Additional Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; editing by Ralph
Boulton)