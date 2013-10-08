* Pro-environment party picks 2 new parliamentary leaders
* Greens hold exploratory talks with conservatives Thursday
* Merkel, Greens both looking for new partner after election
BERLIN, Oct 8 Germany's Greens party picked two
new leaders on Tuesday to spearhead talks with Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives this week that could usher in a historic
coalition government between the erstwhile political enemies.
The Greens' old leadership resigned en masse after suffering
a debacle in Germany's Sept. 22 election, when the party crashed
to 8.4 percent from around 16 percent earlier in the year.
The 63 Greens members of parliament elected centrist Katrin
Goering-Eckardt, 47, and left-winger Anton Hofreiter, 43, as
co-leaders, replacing party veterans Juergen Trittin, 59, and
Renate Kuenast, 57. The talks with Merkel are set for Thursday.
Last month's election confirmed Merkel's conservatives as
Germany's dominant force but, with 311 of the 630 seats in the
Bundestag lower house, they lack a majority. The main opposition
Social Democrats (SPD) won 192 seats and the radical Left 64.
The Greens, the world's most influential pro-environment
party after sharing power with the SPD in Europe's biggest
economy from 1998 to 2005, had hoped before the election to win
enough votes to form another centre-left coalition.
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister
party the Christian Social Union (CSU) have already held
exploratory talks with the SPD and a right-left 'grand
coalition' is still viewed as the most likely outcome.
But if those talks fail to gain traction, the Greens could
yet end up in power with the CDU/CSU - though the omens are not
very encouraging.
"We got a very nice invitation from the CDU/CSU to meet for
preliminary talks," said Hofreiter. "But when I hear some of the
comments from the CSU, I've got my doubts whether such a
coalition could last for four full years and not just 100 days."
'VEGGIE DAYS'
CSU deputy party leader Alexander Dobrindt had earlier made
clear his Bavarian party wants a coalition with the SPD and he
belittled a Greens' suggestion during its election campaign to
introduce more vegetarian meals in public cafeterias.
"We'd rather talk with the SPD because we don't want to have
to listen to the Greens waffling on about 'Veggie Days' and
their ideas on telling people how to lead their lives," he said.
A CDU/CSU-Greens government is considered a less likely
option partly because the parties have been traditionally
further apart on tax, energy, Europe and social issues.
Yet leaders of both the Greens and the conservatives have
said they have never been closer to joining forces, thanks in
part to Merkel's decision in 2011 to shut down Germany's nuclear
power plants by 2022 and her embrace of renewable energy.
The conservatives and the Greens, whose roots are in the
left-wing peace and anti-nuclear movement, held perfunctory
exploratory talks after the 2005 election but they got nowhere.
Then, Merkel and the SPD ended up in a 'grand coalition'.
The CDU/CSU now desperately need a new junior partner after
losing their traditional ally, the liberal Free Democrats, who
fell short of the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament and
may never recover.
Merkel also needs leverage against the SPD, and the Greens
fit the bill.
Apart from the rapprochement on energy issues, the Greens
have increasingly appealed to conservative voters with their
emphasis on balancing the budget.
The Greens' support grew nationally when they governed in
coalition with the CDU in the northern port city of Hamburg from
2008 to 2010 because many conservative voters suddenly saw them
as fiscally responsible.
