BERLIN Oct 8 A group of leading economic institutes will slash its forecasts for German economic growth to 1.3 percent for this year and 1.2 percent for next, two sources familiar with their assessment said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier media report.

The institutes, whose analysis flows into the government's own economic forecasts, had previously predicted Europe's largest economy would expand by 1.9 percent in 2014 and by 2.0 percent in 2015. They are due to publish their collective forecasts on Thursday.

The German economy had a strong start to the year but shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter. Some economists have warned there is a risk it will fall into a technical recession -- defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction -- in the third quarter.

The institutes will attribute their lower expectations to the negative impact of the ruling coalition's policies on the economy and the fragile global economy, the two sources said. Global growth is being hampered by the Ukraine crisis and weaknesses in several emerging markets.

The institutes will sharply criticise the German government's economic and labour market policies such as lowering the pension age to 63 for some people, one of the sources said.

That decision alone will drive unemployment up by an extra 100,000 next year while the introduction of a nationwide minimum wage at the start of 2015 will increase joblessness by an 200,000, the source said.