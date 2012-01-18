BERLIN Jan 18 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday he expected moderate economic growth of 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from the previous quarter, and said there could be no talk of a recession in Germany.

The German economy contracted by around 0.25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the previous three month period, an official from the Statistics Office said earlier this month.

Roesler on Wednesday presented the government's 2012 economic report, which cut this economic growth forecast to 0.7 percent from a previous estimate of 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)