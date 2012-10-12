BERLIN Oct 12 The German government will raise its 2012 economic growth forecast to around 1 percent from a previous forecast of 0.7 percent and cut its 2013 forecast to around 1 percent from a previous 1.6 percent, Handelsblatt daily said on Friday.

The government is due to publish growth forecasts next Wednesday, which will form the basis of its tax estimates and budget plan. Germany's top economic institutes on Thursday lowered their 2012 growth forecast to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent and halved their 2013 outlook to 1 percent.