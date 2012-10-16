BERLIN Oct 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Tuesday Germany needs to stimulate domestic economic demand and
urged opposition parties to stop blocking proposed tax cuts in
the upper house of parliament.
Merkel told business leaders Germany should end the
automatic progression of workers into ever higher tax brackets
due to inflation, which siphons more than 20 billion euros out
of the economy each year. She also renewed her calls for cuts in
pension contributions as another way to boost purchasing power.
"Growth in Germany can at the moment be stimulated by an
increase in domestic demand more than anything else," she said.
Germany has come under pressure to boost domestic demand to
relieve pressure on the euro zone's struggling periphery during
the sovereign debt crisis. Merkel has also encouraged German
firms to give their employees higher wage increases this year.
The battle over whether to cut taxes is also shaping up into
a key issue ahead of next year's federal election, where Merkel
will be seeking a third term.
In Germany's tax code, "bracket creep" generates billions of
euros in revenues for the treasury because tax brackets are not
adjusted for inflation.
The system has not been changed since 1958 and the state
took in an extra 76 billion euros from 2005 to 2010. It has been
taking in about 22 billion euros a year since 2010.
Merkel's government wants to reform the tax code to reduce
the impact of "bracket creep", but the opposition has blocked
that in the upper house Bundesrat, where Merkel's centre-right
coalition government has no majority.
In May, the Bundesrat blocked 6 billion euros worth of tax
cuts that would have addressed this issue. The opposition Social
Democrats (SPD) said it was irresponsible to cut taxes at a time
of budget consolidation.
Even though Germany long seemed immune to the slowdown
gripping much of Europe due to the euro zone debt crisis, its
economy has started to cool appreciably this year.
Growth in Germany dropped to 0.3 percent in the second
quarter from 0.5 percent in the first. The government is
expected to cut on Wednesday its expectations for growth next
year to 1 percent from a previous 1.6 percent.
Merkel said there was also a need to reform the surcharge
levied on consumers to pay for renewable power after Germany's
four high-voltage network operators announced on Monday that it
would rise 47 percent to 5.3 cents per kw/h next year.
Merkel said it was not right that so many companies were
exempt from the surcharge, throwing her weight behind critics of
the system who complain the exemptions are responsible for the
planned steep increase from 3.6 cents per kw/h in 2012.
"We've got to take another look at this and see if it was
right to give so many corporate exemptions to companies that are
not facing international competition," Merkel said. "Right now
there are more companies exempted than are facing international
competition."
She said the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) that has helped make
Germany a world leader in renewable energy - getting 25 percent
of its electricity from wind, solar and biomass - needed to be
reformed because of the sharply rising surcharge costs.
"I see an urgent need to reform the Renewable Energy Act,"
she said.
(Additional reporting by Gareth Jones and Andreas Rinke;
editing by Stephen Nisbet)