* BankM, Pareto joint lead managers

* Proceeds seen at low double digit million-sources

* Listing would be first this year in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, April 19 Chinese group Haikui Seafood plans to list on Frankfurt's main stock market on May 15 in what will be the first initial public offering on the exchange this year.

Haikui, which has hired BankM and Norwegian investment bank Pareto Securities as joint lead managers, said on Thursday its offer period would be from April 24 until May 10.

The seafood processor expects proceeds in the low double-digit million euros from the listing, sources told Reuters.

Frankfurt has proved to be a popular platform for Chinese flotations in recent years. Luxury handbag maker Powerland had its bourse debut last year, following fashion house Kinghero and bathroom appliances maker Joyou in 2010.

Markets debuts dried up last year as stock markets turned volatile on the back of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, but appetite for listings has returned to some extent, with investors rushing to buy shares of Switzerland's DKSH and Dutch-based Ziggo last month.

Banking sources said the second quarter may also see the listing of some German groups, such as insurer Talanx , industrial conglomerate Evonik and car parts maker Kolbenschmidt Pierburg, which is owned by defence group Rheinmetall.

Last month German underwear maker Schiesser told Reuters it was preparing a stock market flotation by the end of June, after postponing a flotation last year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Alexander Huebner; Editing by David Holmes)