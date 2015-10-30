(Adds confirmation from the German Economy Ministry)

BERLIN Oct 30 German gun maker Heckler & Koch (IPO-HIK.L) is suing the German government for failing approve its export of parts needed to produce its G36 assault rifle in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Economy Ministry on Friday confirmed a report in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the company had filed a suit against the Federal Office for Economics and Export Control (Bafa) with Frankfurt's Administrative Court.

The complaint is over the failure of the government to authorise the export of five components necessary to make the weapon in Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said.

Under German law, such cases may be brought when the relevant approval authority takes longer than three months to make a decision on an application. The spokesman declined to comment on why the applications had not yet been approved.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government approved a controversial but lucrative licensing deal for Heckler & Koch that allows Saudi Arabia to produce the G36 itself in 2008.

But the government has since changed its course on arms exports following a storm of media criticism, and as it seeks to try and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Last year, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel vowed to follow a much more cautious approach in licensing arms exports. That unnerved Germany's defence industry, which had profited from aggressive export policies.

Heckler & Koch told the paper that failing to give approval to export the components meant its "contractual partner" might file a suit against the company or Germany.

Heckler & Koch is one of the world's most successful gun makers but depends heavily on exports. The G36 is standard issue for many militaries across the globe. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Larry King)