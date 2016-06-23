* Gunmaker filed complaint over export licence delay
FRANKFURT, June 23 A German court on Thursday
ordered the government to decide whether to allow gunmaker
Heckler & Koch to export parts to Saudi Arabia, handing a
partial victory to the arms manufacturer.
Heckler & Koch, one of the world's best-known gunmakers,
filed a complaint last year against the government for delaying
its decision on licensing the export of parts needed to
manufacture its G36 assault rifle in Saudi Arabia. The firm
applied for a permit more than two years ago.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government in 2008 approved the
lucrative licensing deal that allows Saudi Arabia to produce the
G36, despite concerns about human rights abuses in the Gulf
kingdom.
The government changed its approach on arms exports two
years ago following a storm of media criticism, and in January
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Germany might look harder
still at its arms exports to Saudi Arabia, after a wave of
executions there.
Saudi Arabia executed 47 people in a single day in January,
including a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric and dozens of
members of the Sunni militant group al Qaeda.
Saudi Arabia has defended its human rights record by saying
its legal system is based on Islam, its judiciary is independent
and it does not use torture.
Frankfurt's Administrative Court ruled on Thursday that the
Federal Office for Export Control must now decide one way or
another on the Heckler & Koch case.
"It may well be that it winds up being a negative decision,"
Judge Rainald Gerster told the court, saying it was not the job
of the court to make a political decision.
The company welcomed the court ruling. "That's what we
finally wanted to achieve," said Uwe Brueggemann, the lawyer
representing Heckler & Koch in the lawsuit.
But the victory could turn out to be a Pyrrhic one.
The Economy Ministry said in a statement it had taken note
of the ruling and would make a decision. It noted that Gabriel
remained critical of exports to Saudi Arabia and had spoken out
against an approval of the licence in February.
An economy ministry source said Gabriel, head of the Social
Democrats, welcomed the ruling because it gave him the
opportunity to make a decision, which had previously been
blocked by his Christian Democrat coalition partners.
Despite Gabriel's pledge in 2014 to take a more cautious
approach on licensing arms exports, German exports of military
equipment rose to around 7.5 billion euros ($8.54 billion) in
2015, he said in February.
In the first six months of 2015, Germany permitted the
export of arms worth over 178 million euros to Saudi Arabia,
according to a report by the economy ministry in October 2015.
Heckler & Koch's G36 is standard issue for many armies
around the globe and its HK416 assault rifle is said to have
been used to kill Osama bin Laden.
