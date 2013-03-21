BERLIN, March 21 Germany's upper house of
parliament, the Bundesrat, is expected to approve tighter rules
on high-frequency trading on Friday, sources from the opposition
Social Democrats said, enabling the regulation to become law.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government lacks a majority in
the Bundesrat, where governments of the 16 federal states are
represented, leaving her dependant on opposition support.
Under the planned rules, German banking regulator BaFin will
supervise trading.
High-frequency traders use computer algorithms to generate
numerous, lightning-speed automatic trades that make money from
tiny price moves in the market.
