BERLIN May 13 Police in southern Germany have
arrested a man suspected of trying to blackmail the former
president of Bayern Munich, Uli Hoeness, who is due to start a
jail sentence this month for evading $40 million in tax, police
said on Tuesday.
Police near Munich arrested the 50-year-old man who fell off
his bicycle while trying to escape on Saturday evening.
He is suspected of wanting to collect more than 100,000
euros in exchange for guaranteeing Hoeness would not encounter
any "trouble" while in prison.
Hoeness, whose trial and fall from grace has stunned
Germany, received a letter on Saturday saying the sender could
influence the ex-soccer president's stay in jail.
"In the blackmail letter Mr Hoeness is threatened with major
difficulties during his forthcoming jail term," said the police,
adding the sender said he would make the problems go away if
Hoeness paid a six-digit sum.
Prosecutors are holding the man on suspicion of attempted
blackmail.
At the weekend, Hoeness's lawyers filed a protest about
plans to send the 62-year old to a prison in Landsberg because
of fears about his safety and privacy. A magazine reported he
was worried that guards or fellow inmates could peddle
information or pictures to the media.
Hoeness was convicted in March of tax evasion in one of the
most dramatic cases of fraud in German history. He was sentenced
to 3-1/2 years in Landsberg, the prison which once held Adolf
Hitler.
One of Germany's most famous soccer general managers,
Hoeness was convicted of evading 28.5 million euros in taxes on
income earned in a secret Swiss bank account. He is due to start
his term in late May.
Hoeness, who as a player helped West Germany win the 1974
World Cup, resigned as chairman of the supervisory board and
president of Bayern Munich a day after his convicion. Over 35
years, he helped to turn Bayern Munich into a club that
dominates Germany's Bundesliga. He also owns a sausage factory.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Angus MacSwan)