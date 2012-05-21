* Euro zone holding Germany hostage to past -Sarrazin
* Leading opposition member calls book worthless
* Previous Sarrazin book said Turks, Arabs exploited welfare
By Alice Baghdjian
BERLIN, May 21 Former German central banker
Thilo Sarrazin, whose musings on Muslim immigrants sparked
outrage in 2010, has triggered fresh controversy with a book
that paints Germany as the euro zone's hostage, forced to pay
out vast sums to atone for the Holocaust.
In extracts of his book "Europe doesn't need the euro", due
to be published on Tuesday, Sarrazin argues that the euro zone
is holding Germany to ransom over its past aggression,
blackmailing it into agreeing to euro bonds or mutualised debt.
Supporters of euro bonds in Germany "are driven by that very
German reflex, that we can only finally atone for the Holocaust
and World War Two when we have put all our interests and money
into European hands," Sarrazin wrote, according to extracts
published in the Focus weekly.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition is
resisting EU pressure to back the introduction of euro bonds
jointly underwritten by all euro zone members, fearing they
would remove pressure on heavily indebted states such as Greece
to put their finances in order.
But pressure has increased on Merkel to reconsider following
Socialist Francois Hollande's victory in France's presidential
election this month and the issue is expected to be discussed at
an informal EU summit on Wednesday.
Sarrazin's new book has stirred heated debate among
politicians even before it goes on sale.
"Either he is speaking and writing this appalling nonsense
out of conviction or he is doing it with despicable
calculation," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the Bild
am Sonntag newspaper.
A leading member of Germany's opposition Social Democrats
(SPD), Peer Steinbrueck, locked horns with Sarrazin on national
television on Sunday evening, describing the theories in his
400-page book as worthless.
"It is pathetic that he is using the Holocaust to secure as
much attention as possible for his euro bond theses," Greens
leader Juergen Trittin told Monday's Die Welt newspaper.
"To spend money keeping the euro is a worthwhile investment
for Germany," Trittin said.
Germany's agreement to bail out Greece reveals its
"susceptibility to blackmail", Sarrazin wrote, alluding to
crimes committed by the Nazis before and during World War Two.
"This politics is turning Germany into a hostage of all
those in the euro zone who may in the future, for whatever
reason, need help," he said.
Focus had a picture of the bespectacled, moustachioed
Sarrazin, 67, on its front cover crumpling up a wad of euros.
Germany is the largest contributor to multi-billion euro
bailouts of Greece, which faces a second election in just two
months in June that leftists opposed to German-inspired
austerity policies may win.
BESTSELLER
Sarrazin is lauded by some in Germany as an
independent-minded breaker of taboos fighting for the interests
of German taxpayers but is denounced by others as a preacher of
hate.
He shot to notoriety in 2010 with a book entitled "Germany
does away with itself" (Deutschland schafft sich ab), a
bestseller that exposed a deep rift in German society over its
integration of immigrants.
The book accused Turkish and Arab immigrants of exploiting
Germany's welfare state, refusing to integrate and lowering the
average intelligence - arguments that led to his resignation
from the Bundesbank, where he was a board member, and which
still cloud immigration debates two years after publication.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Gareth Jones and
Michael Roddy)