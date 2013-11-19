BERLIN Nov 19 Approvals to build homes in Germany rose by 13.5 percent in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2012, hitting their highest level since 2004, data showed on Tuesday.

Low interest rates combined with fears of inflation and the euro zone crisis have encouraged people to put their money into property rather than financial assets, boosting house building in Germany. A robust job market is also lifting demand.

German authorities issued 202,100 house building permits from January to September, some 24,000 more than in the same period a year earlier, the Federal Statistics Office data showed.

"Investors are still desperately looking for investment opportunities and are betting primarily on real estate," Heiko Stiepelmann, chief economist at Germany's HDB construction industry group, told Reuters.

He said there was, however, no risk of a bubble forming at the moment given that demand for homes was also rising.

Last month the Bundesbank warned that rising housing prices in big cities were starting to separate from fundamentals, but added that they were yet to create significant risks to financial stability.

Stiepelmann said the German construction industry was trying to make up for a loss of production due to a long winter and flooding but added that while the backlog of orders was good and capacity was almost at its maximum, this would not be enough for the branch to meet its original target of increasing turnover by 2 percent this year.

"We will end up at around 0 percent - either a small plus or minus," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)