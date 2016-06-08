BERLIN, June 8 A court on Wednesday upheld a
city regulation that renders short-time home rentals in the
German capital illegal, in a ruling with ramifications for home
rental firms like Airbnb.
"The plaintiffs' basic rights are not violated by the
regulation and are in line with the constitution," judge
Rautgundes Schneidereid said explaining the verdict.
"The availability of affordable housing is severely
threatened in the entire city of Berlin and the regulation
therefore justified."
Several home-sharing companies had lodged a complaint
against an effective ban on short-term rentals in Berlin in the
first substantial challenge to such city legislation in Europe
and on Wednesday made out their case.
People renting out their homes in the German capital for
periods of less than two months face fines of up to 100,000
euros ($111,700). Although landlords can seek a permit, city
officials have said they will reject 95 percent of requests.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)