* Berlin court says housing shortage justifies rental ban
* Home sharing company Wimdu to appeal ruling
(Adds background, quotes from lawyer and Berlin city
councillor)
By Tina Bellon
BERLIN, June 8 A Berlin court on Wednesday
upheld a city regulation that renders short-time home rentals in
the German capital illegal, in a ruling with ramifications for
firms like Airbnb.
Several home-sharing companies had lodged a complaint
against an effective ban on short-term rentals in Berlin in the
first substantial challenge to such city legislation in Europe.
"The availability of affordable housing is severely
threatened in the entire city of Berlin and the regulation
therefore justified," said judge Rautgundes Schneidereit,
rejecting an argument that the regulation violated home owners'
basic rights.
The European Commission said just a week ago that member
states should ban "sharing economy" services only as a last
resort. Ride-hailing app Uber has already retreated from
Frankfurt and Hamburg in the face of fierce opposition from
traditional taxi firms.
Rocket Internet's home-sharing website Wimdu said
at once it would appeal against the ruling. The other three
plaintiffs said they would continue to fight.
Airbnb, which says that over 20,000 Berliners shared their
apartments last year, did not join the complaint as a plaintiff
but a company spokesman said ahead of the trial that the verdict
would affect Airbnb's business and it was watching closely.
Berlin's authorities said they estimated a total of 15,000
apartments were taken off the city's rental market for tourists
as a result of the regulation.
People renting out their homes in the German capital for
periods of less than two months face fines of up to 100,000
euros ($110,000). Although landlords can seek a permit, city
officials have said they will reject 95 percent of requests.
"This is a sad day for all of Berlin and its visitors," said
lawyer Peter Vida, representing Rocket Internet's
home-sharing website Wimdu. "We will appeal this decision
without a doubt."
Helge Sodan, the former head of the city of Berlin's
constitutional court who drafted the complaint, had called the
regulation unconstitutional, saying it violated property and
equality rights, as well as the freedom of vocational choice.
The head of the Berlin-Mitte district council, Stephan von
Dassel, welcomed the court's recognition of what he called an
acute housing shortage.
"Considering the influx of refugees and the situation of the
homeless in our city we can also imaging converting vacation
homes to shelter them," he said.
During the trial, city representatives said the law wasn't
capable of solving Berlin's housing shortage but defended it as
a necessary step to combat rising rents and a lack of affordable
apartments.
Berlin is expected to grow by 80,000 people this year alone,
with the record arrival of migrants straining the city's
resources, and experts estimate Berlin is in need of 140,000
additional apartments.
Plaintiffs said the new law simply tried to turn them into
scapegoats for a failed housing policy.
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Ruth Pitchford)