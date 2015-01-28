BERLIN Jan 28 Germany's Angela Merkel, who has
repeatedly warned of renewed anti-Semitism in Europe, will visit
a synagogue in Budapest and discuss political issues including
racism while on a visit to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban
next Monday.
The chancellor's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday
the two leaders would discuss bilateral and European matters,
but added that "domestic political developments in Hungary are
always on the agenda when the chancellor meets Mr Orban".
Hungary's far-right Jobbik party, which espouses a
Hungarians-first policy largely directed against the Roma
minority, has become the second most popular party in the
country in the past decade, after Orban's centre-right Fidesz.
Although Jobbik leaders have softened anti-Jewish rhetoric
and now avoid expressing such sentiments explicitly, the party's
rise is seen as having allowed the break down of taboos
surrounding anti-Semitism.
"The risk of xenophobia has to be recognised wherever it
exists in Europe and repudiated everywhere in Europe, and that
counts for Germany as in other European Union countries," said
Seibert.
"The fact that a group that won almost 20 percent at the
last election certainly contains xenophobic elements has to be a
cause of concern to us," he added.
Orban overcame resistance from within his government to
acknowledge Hungary's role in the Holocaust on Monday, saying
many people in the country acted "shamefully" in World War Two.
Speaking at a memorial for Jewish soldiers who died
defending Hungary's borders during World War One, Orban said
Hungary also owed respect to the Jews whose deportation it
helped to organise 30 years later.
Since the war, anti-Semitism has remained a big problem in
Hungary, home to one of the largest Jewish communities in
Europe.
