By Alice Baghdjian
BERLIN, March 7 A pig-tailed female
crossing guard has ousted her traditional, hat-wearing male
counterpart in one eastern German town just in time for
International Women's Day on Thursday.
With her plaited hair and flowing knee-length skirt, the
"Ampelfrau" is the first to be installed in the eastern state of
Brandenburg, close to Berlin, where the stout, hat wearing
Ampelmann has been drawing crowds -- and directing them across
roads -- for decades.
"I saw an Ampelfrau in Dresden and thought that the same
thing could work very well in our town, so we installed one to
mark women's week," Marion Noetzel, an official of the town of
Fuerstenwalde told Reuters.
Noetzel said reaction has been positive, and the authorities
would consider installing more female crossing guards.
"Drivers can't see them but in areas where there are lots of
pedestrians they really do notice," she said.
The 50-year-old Ampelmann, a relic of the former communist
east, has acquired cult status in Berlin, where shops dedicated
to the little green man have sprung up, selling tourists
everything from Ampelmann sweets to t-shirts, and even pasta.
The fall of the Berlin Wall threatened the end of the East
German Ampelmann, as eastern goods were replaced by western
ones, but immense public pressure saved the figure from being
superseded by his bare-headed western counterpart.
The eastern German town of Zwickau was the first to install
an Ampelfrau in 2004, followed by the city of Dresden.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)