MUNICH, Germany, March 22 The German economy is
still performing very well and should grow in the first quarter
and in the rest of the year even as the euro zone crisis comes
back into focus, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on
Friday.
Earlier, the Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate
index for March, based on a survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to
106.7 from 107.4 in February as ongoing struggles to agree a
bailout for Cyprus reignited concerns that the euro zone debt
crisis could weigh on Europe's largest economy.
"We shouldn't read too much into that - this is not yet a
turning point," Wohlrabe said. "The (Ifo) readings in February
were very optimistic."